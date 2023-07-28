WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4) — The owners of a dog who was stolen during a car theft in Clearfield earlier this week told ABC4 this morning they are upping the reward to $2,500 to anyone who can locate the Shih-Tzu.

Reo was in the back of the car when it was stolen from a Maverik convenience store near 700 South and Main Street in Clearview on July 23. Dee Thorell, 74, had gone into the store when Melissa Rush, 31, allegedly stole Thorell’s car. Thorell, who was injured in the theft, was unable to retrieve Reo. According to a police probable cause statement, Thorell was dragged across the parking lot and suffered a broken arm, bruising of the face, and road rash.

Reo the Shih-Tzu. Courtesy Dee Thorell

Davis County Police arrested Rush on a number of charges on Wednesday, July 26, including second-degree felony robbery and felony aggravated assault, among others. Police recovered Thorell’s wrecked car in the 2300 block of N. Redwood Rd in Salt Lake City. Reo was nowhere to be found. It is unclear if Reo was still in the car at the time it was totaled or if he had been previously let loose.

The Thorell family told ABC4 they have been in contact with shelters across Utah, but so far, leads have been few. Thorell told ABC4 Reo has been her companion for seven years now.

Police say Rush has not given information on Reo’s location.

If anyone finds Reo, they should take him to the nearest shelter since he is microchipped, which will help officials contact Thorell for a safe return.

You can also call (801) 390-2264 or your nearest police department if you find or have any information on Reo.