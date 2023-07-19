LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A family of five, last seen in Layton, has gone missing, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Elisabeth Tracy, 35, and her four young children, ages 1, 3, 7, and 9, have gone missing. Elisabeth is reportedly also expecting a fifth child, and is six-months pregnant.
They were last seen in a white 2013 Dodge Journey, Utah license plate V70 0JW, heading southbound from Layton. They were last seen on security footage at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, authorities said.
“We are trying to ensure she and the children are alive,” the sheriff’s office stated.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the Tracy family, please contact the Layton Police Dept. at 801-497-8300 and reference case number 23-18761.
This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.