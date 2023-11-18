OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A family of four experienced carbon monoxide poisoning this week after their car was left running in the garage, according to Ogden City Fire.

Fire crews responded to the home after all four members of the family reportedly began experiencing dizziness, nausea, and headaches — hallmark symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Responding personnel discovered that the family had left their car running in the garage, causing a slow carbon monoxide leak into the home.

“Fortunately, all are now stable, but the situation could have been far graver,” Ogden Fire officials said. “Important reminder: Carbon monoxide (or CO for short) is a serious threat and can cause serious illness and even death. CO is colorless, odorless, tasteless, and highly toxic. Ensure your home is equipped with a functioning CO detector to safeguard against potential risks.”

Officials said Ogden City has discounted carbon monoxide detectors for sale at the Municipal Building on 2549 South Washington Blvd.

No further information is available at this time.