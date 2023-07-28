PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A family was evacuated due to a house fire in Park City on Friday, July 28, according to Park City Fire.

Authorities said the large, single-family home is located on Mountain Top Dr. Crews responded to the scene at around 5 a.m., and upon their arrival, flames were reportedly visible on the back side of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire, and are currently ventilating and completing overhaul of the structure.

“All occupants and pets were evacuated safely.” Park City Fire stated.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District/Via Sean Briley

This fire is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.