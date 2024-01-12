Lawsuits only represent one side of the story.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Almost two years to the day after two Hunter High School students were shot and killed near 4100 South and Mountain View, the parents of the victims are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Granite School District.

On Jan. 13, 2022, Paul Tahi, 15, and Tivani Lopati, 14, both students at Hunter High School were shot and killed after a physical fight against another group of underage teens. The fight turned fatal when the then-14-year-old suspect took out a gun and fired into the crowd, killing Tahi and Lopati and injuring one other.

Now, Tahi’s and Lopati’s parents claim the Granite School District was notified by parents and knew tensions were escalating between the two groups. They claim that the school district was neglectful in intervening to calm down tensions and provide training to their teacher and staff on how to handle these types of situations.

“Granite School District had actual knowledge of racially-charged harassment and discrimination toward Polynesian students at Hunter High School that was severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive,” the lawsuit reads in part. “Granite School District was deliberately indifferent to known acts of student-on-student racial harassment and discrimination; it chose to sit by and do nothing.”

A spokesperson for Granite School District told ABC4 in a statement that the school district was not made aware of the filing and has not yet had an opportunity to review it.

“Regardless, we are unable to comment on pending litigation,” the spokesperson said in a statement via email.

As part of the lawsuit, the families of Tahi and Lopati are seeking damages associated with their deaths.

The lawsuit in its entirety can be found below: