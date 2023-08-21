SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The son of a fallen South Salt Lake Police Officer was escorted to school this morning with his mom and several fill-in “dads,” according to the South Salt Lake Police Department on Facebook.

On Monday, Aug. 21, South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth and several South Salt Lake police officers reportedly walked fallen South Salt Lake police officer David P. Romrell’s son Jackson to school.

Romrell was tragically killed in the line of duty on Nov. 24, 2018, according to the South Salt Lake city website. He was reportedly struck by a vehicle driven by suspects fleeing a reported burglary. According to the city of South Salt Lake, Romrell was killed while “protecting the streets and citizens of South Salt Lake.”

He was buried on Dec. 5, leaving behind a wife and a then-4-month-old son.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Romrell was a Marine Corps veteran who served several tours before joining the South Salt Lake Police Department, according to the city of South Salt Lake. South Salt Lake officials said he was kind and professional and treated everyone with respect.

“He devoted his entire adult life to serving his country and community and made a lasting impact on all who had the fortune to know him,” the South Salt Lake website states.

Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department Courtesy of the South Salt Lake Police Department

A year after his passing, the city of South Salt Lake dedicated the South Salt Lake Police building as the “David P. Romrell Public Safety Building,” located at 2835 South Main Street.

Yesterday, Aug. 17, the South Salt Lake Police Department honored fallen officers, including Romrell, with a Utah Fallen Officer Motorcycle Ride.