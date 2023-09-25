MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Fall is officially here. The Fall Equinox on Saturday, Sept. 23 marked the end of summer and the start of the colder months and now, the trees are beginning to show their colors.

Drone footage captured by Scott Taylor, a Magna resident and photographer, showed the vibrant fall foliage on the Fall Equinox. Taylor flew his drone along State Highway 65 near the Big Mountain Summit in Morgan County. Taylor said the footage captures the area between Little Dell Reservoir and East Canyon Reservoir.

In the video, which can be seen in the video player above, Taylor flies his drone along the highway, whizzing past bright yellows and reds mixed with remaining greens. In the video’s final moments, the drone takes a bird’s eye view of the fall beauty in one of Utah’s more mountainous areas.

While trees are starting to change color now, Utah is still about a week away from peak fall colors. According to the Farmers Almanac, Utah will see peak fall colors at the start of October. Those colors are expected to last until near the end of the month. A fall foliage map indicates most of northern Utah is already partially at peak, with Salt Lake County the closest to nearing peak fall colors.

Thankfully, there are plenty of beautiful ways to take in Utah’s fall splendor.

As suggested by Visit Utah, leaf-peepers have a variety of options, each adding a unique feel to experiencing fall. For example, the fall leaves can be paired with cascading waterfalls such as those at Bridal Veil Falls, Stewart Falls, or Cascade Springs, all of which are nearby Salt Lake City and Provo near Mount Timpanogos.

Alternatively, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon offer bird’s eye views with its several hikes near Brighton, Solitude and Snowbird ski resorts. If hiking isn’t your thing but you still want to see those brilliant shades of red, yellow and orange, you could even opt to take a scenic tram ride to the top of the mountain.

If you want something a little closer to home in Salt Lake City, Memory Grove Park at the base of Utah’s Capitol (and the Capitol Building itself) offers beautiful walks lined with trees in vibrant colors.