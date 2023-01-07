SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are reportedly responding to a large number of crashes on Salt Lake County freeways due to “extremely icy conditions.”

Colonel Michael Rapich, UHP, says that roadways are “very slick” this Saturday.

Authorities advise that if you are traveling this morning, expect slick roadways and please slow down, drive safe, and move over for emergency or flashing lights.

Here are some tips provided by the Utah Department of Public Safety:

Be careful of the road shoulder. That’s where troopers often find themselves – whether they’re helping stranded motorists, handling crashes or working a traffic stop. Every year, troopers in Utah and around the country are hit and injured – and sometimes killed – when they’re working on the road shoulder. The other people stopped on the shoulder can be hurt, too. Here is a video depicting the danger of the side of the road.

Focus on the road and look at the path you want to follow. Protect troopers, tow truck drivers and others on the road shoulder. It’s the law to slow down and move over.

The Department of Public Safety is urging the public to exercise caution during these conditions, stating, “Please, when you see flashing lights on the side of the road, slow down, move over and look where you want to go.”