SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) — A 26-year-old Utah man was sentenced to prison Friday for intentionally hitting another man with his car at 40 mph, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

A Third District Court judge sentenced Larry Will Blackshire III to one to 15 years in prison for second-degree attempted murder. He will serve the sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility.



Blackshire was convicted of the charge after he intentionally hit a man with his car on Feb. 21, 2021, causing life-changing injuries to the survivor.

According to court documents, the survivor reportedly broke the back window of Blackshire’s car. In retaliation, Blackshire and two friends tried to chase him on foot, but he outran them.



That’s when Blackshire got into his car, found the survivor in a crosswalk and drove into him. The impact caused the man to go airborne and land several yards away.

The survivor’s family spoke at Blackshire’s sentencing, saying that his life was forever changed.



They told the court he spent two months in bed, had four surgeries, and had 120 specialists, doctors, and nurses work with him before being able to be moved to a wheelchair. The survivor was confined to a wheelchair for six months and had to re-learn how to walk.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Blackshire showed “extreme cruelty” when he made the decision to intentionally hit the survivor. According to Gill, the accident reconstruction expert at the scene said it was rare for someone to survive being hit by a car driving that fast.

Blackshire’s sentence is set to run consecutively to a sentence he is already a serving for third-degree felony driving under the influence of drugs.