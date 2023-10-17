KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A man said he and his girlfriend are suffering from the trauma of a road rage incident after a driver allegedly shot at him in what he says was a “basically unprovoked” incident.

In an exclusive interview with Trenton Butterfield, one of the victims of a road rage incident that took place yesterday in Kearns, he said he never exchanged any words with the suspect before it turned violent.

Butterfield said he and his girlfriend were driving westbound near 4800 W and 5400 S when he noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of traffic. He said he was behind the other driver, later identified as Dravin Robinson, 23, when Robinson proceeded to slam on his brakes because “apparently, I was too close to him.”

While the police report says Robinson and Butterfield began yelling at each other, Butterfield told ABC4 that was not the case.

Butterfield said the suspect merged into the left lane and pulled up next to Butterfield. When Butterfield looked over and made eye contact, he said Robinson already had his firearm pointed at him and shot one round through his passenger window.

He said the bullet allegedly hit his hat, which blew it off his head, exploded on the car’s ceiling, and flew past his girlfriend who was sitting in the passenger seat.

Butterfield said his car filled with smoke and he pulled over to call 911 and to check his head for injuries. He said he thought he had been shot near his temple and was panicking and checking his head for blood and wounds.

While he had not been physically hit by the bullet, he said the impact on his hat gave him a bad headache or possibly a concussion. Police took the hat for evidence, reporting it was “damaged and frayed.”

“I just wanted to make sure that it was clear that me and him didn’t have any verbal exchange with each other, and that it was basically unprovoked,” Butterfield said.

Police said Robinson apologized for what he had allegedly done to them, saying he was “sorry it had to get to that point” and asked several times if the victims were OK. Butterfield said he was also told the suspect was apologizing over and over, saying he didn’t know what came over him. However, he said the incident has left him and his girlfriend with trauma.

“It’s been kind of sad and somber honestly,” Butterfield said.” I think that what he did was on his end an error, and I don’t know for sure but I think he might regret what he’s done. But now for me and for my girlfriend as well we’ve both been pretty upset and been pretty quiet about it, we don’t really converse about the situation.”

Butterfield said many of Robinson’s friends and family members have reached out to him for information on the incident and that they have some mutual friends. He said the interactions have been cordial.

“Whether he was having a good day or a bad day I’m not aware of that, I just know that it’s a scary situation and I think that everybody needs to be more cautious about what’s going on on the road when it comes to road rage,” Butterfield said.

Robinson is facing two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault, one count of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and a violent disorderly conduct infraction.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.