SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department says “all occupants and pets are accounted for” after a house went up in flames on Thursday.

Fire authorities reported a structure fire near 800 South and 370 East at around 2:30 p.m. About ten minutes later officials said the fire was under control.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says all people and pets are accounted for after a house went up in flames on Thursday, Oct. 26. (Courtesy of the Salt Lake City Fire Department)

Authorities say no one was injured or trapped due to the fire. The Red Cross is currently working with those affected by the fire to get housing resources.

Information on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the home has not yet been released.

The fire temporarily closed 800 South both west and eastbound between 400 and 300 East, and also closed down 400 East southbound at about 800 South, according to authorities. The road was anticipated to be opened by 3:30 p.m., however, authorities asked that the intersection of 800 South and 400 East be avoided for now.