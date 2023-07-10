SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Director of Flood Control Kade Moncur have announced the end of the flooding state of emergency in Salt Lake County.

Due to high snowpacks and the potential for devastating floods, Mayor Wilson declared a state of emergency on April 13.

Salt Lake County was the first county in the state to declare a flooding emergency. Once the state of emergency was enacted the county was able to quickly deploy needed resources and equipment, hire additional crews to clear debris, purchase sand and sandbags, and be more easily able to acquire state and federal reimbursements.

“Since I’ve been Mayor, we’ve had our share of emergencies: a global pandemic, an earthquake, and a devastating windstorm, but all of these challenges helped us get even better at preparing for disasters,” said Wilson. “We were able to manage the runoff from such an incredible, record-breaking snowpack because of a combination of early planning, improved infrastructure, cutting-edge data, around-the-clock debris clearing, and a season of perfect weather.”

Over the spring, Salt Lake County distributed enough sand to fill 500,000 sandbags, and people throughout the county showed volunteered to fill bags, not just for themselves but for their families, neighbors, and communities.

Watershed teams monitored snowpack depth and density to forecast possible flooding This allowed Flood Control teams to prioritize areas in need.

Thanks to improved facilities and year-round maintenance, today’s creeks, culverts, and pipes can carry a great deal more water than they could in 1983, when Salt Lake experienced record floods.

Salt Lake County is offering locations for residents to drop off their sandbags for proper disposal for free or come pick up free sand through July 15. Find locations at slco.to/dropoff.

The mayor’s office reports Flood Control teams will continue to work on maintenance of the over 600 plus miles of creeks and canals within Salt Lake County, with high levels of runoff, they have a busy season of dredging and maintenance ahead of them.