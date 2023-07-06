A pair of comics drawn by Sandy resident Alec Newman about the Elm Seed Bugs he and his wife have been battling for years (Courtesy of Carrie Newman)

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — One Sandy resident has had it with the recent explosion of Elm Seed Bugs that have seemed to sweep the Wasatch Front in recent years, making comics to make the best of an annoying situation.

Carrie Newman said she and her husband have been dealing with thousands of the foul-smelling pests for years. Their Sandy home is sandwiched between 16 Elm trees – eight on either side. While the bugs don’t hurt humans, Newman is tired of having them around.

“They don’t really hurt humans but, because they are all over – they get on your body, they’re tickling – they are a big nuisance,” said Newman. “They definitely leave little spots, little rust-colored poop spots and they are just in high numbers.”

Elm Seed Bugs can easily be confused with the Box Elder Bug. They are about the same size and shape and even have similar colored markings on their back. Both don’t harm humans and both stink when touched or squashed. The Elm Seed Bug, however, is much newer to the Wasatch Front, first being reported in 2012.

The Elm Seed Bug (left) and the Box Elder Bug (right) look very similar and are often confused. (Adobe Stock)

Since the bugs let out a putrid smell when handled, Newman said she and her husband have avoided using poisons, since they have dogs and a baby. She told ABC4 it has forced them to get creative in how to deal with the bugs but they’ve had success using vacuum cleaners or with cups of soapy water.

“Soon, we have a cup full of Elm Seed Bugs, swimming in the water,” exclaimed Newman.

Speaking of creativity, Newman and her husband started making comics about their experiences with the bugs as a silly way of making light of their pest problem.

One panel serves as a memorial for “our dearly departed Elm Seed Bugs,” depicting several bugs on fire as wood burns in the background. Another comic shows two bugs talking, one bragging about being a “grown-up 3-year-old bug” and being able to go into any house before being interrupted by a second bug about a woman approaching with a cup of water.

“You kind of make some humor about having them in your life because, at the end of the day, we are sharing the same living space and you kind of have to make the best of it,” said Newman.

Newman is hopeful that now that Elm Seed Bugs have become a talking point amongst Utahns, cities will start to step in to address the problem. Newman suggests removing the Elm trees the bugs feed off, but she knows that would be a big undertaking.

“Unfortunately, people really enjoy their shade and they’re so massive, it would take thousands of dollars to take down these big trees,” said Newman.

In the meantime, the Newmans will continue to handle Elm Seed Bugs each summer and share their experiences through their art.