SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An elderly man is in critical condition after his car was struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City Tuesday, according to the United Transit Authority.

At 12:15 p.m., a 78-year-old man reportedly turned his car into the path of a TRAX train in the Decker Lake area of Salt Lake City at 3360 South 2700 West.

Authorities believe the man turned left to cross the tracks, moving his car into the path of a northbound train when it was struck.

UTA Police responded to the incident, and the man was taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition at this time. The dog in the vehicle was also critically injured during the accident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

Initial reports may have stated that the train derailed, but this was not true, according to UTA.

There were reportedly no injuries to any of the riders on the train at the time of the incident, which is currently under investigation.

UTA is urging the public to please observe all warning and safety signals when in the vicinity of railroad tracks, train stations, etc.

No further information is available at this time.