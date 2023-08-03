SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, 82, has been hospitalized, as confirmed by Church officials on Thursday.

In an announcement, the Church said Holland, an apostle of the Church, was hospitalized for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications.

“Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers on his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning,” said the Church. “He sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindness shown by friends and members of the Church who know and care for him and his family.”

The Church did not disclose the severity of Holland’s health complications.

Earlier this year, Holland was excused from Church duties for two months due to ongoing health concerns. The LDS Church had then announced both Holland and his wife Patricia were suffering from the effects of COVID. Holland had also recently begun dialysis for a kidney condition.

Holland returned to Church services slowly in June.

On July 20, it was announced that Patricia Holland had passed away at the age of 81. According to the LDS Church, Patricia had died “peacefully” after a “brief hospitalization.” Funeral services were held for Patricia Holland this past weekend, on July 28.

Elder Jeffrey Holland currently serves as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the second-highest leadership body of the LDS Church. He was called to serve as a member of the quorum in June 1994.

Holland was last publically hospitalized in 2020 when he was admitted following “several weeks of illness.” The Church had confirmed at the time Holland was not suffering from COVID-19.