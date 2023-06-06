SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Elder Jeffrey Holland of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin slowly returning to work with the LDS Church, two months after he was excused due to health concerns.

Holland currently serves as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the second-highest leadership body of the LDS Church. He was called to serve as a member of the quorum in June 1994.

Holland announced his return to his role through social media, saying he is pleased to be making his return.

Holland announced his return to his role through social media, saying he is pleased to be making his return.

Holland and his wife were both excused in early April after both were reportedly suffering from the effects of COVID-19. Holland had also recently begun dialysis for a kidney condition. The LDS Church excused the two in order to give them both time to receive treatments and recover from the illness.

During his absence, Holland was notably missing during the Church’s general conference at the start of April and was dismissed as the commencement speaker at Southern Utah University.

Holland’s full statement regarding his return can be found below:

After having been away from Church assignments for several weeks due to some serious health challenges, I am pleased to begin slowly returning to work. Pat and I have been touched by the cards, notes, thoughts, and especially by the prayers you have offered in our behalf. Your sweet gestures during this demanding time have reminded us that God watches over us, that we can always trust in Him, and that He very often answers our prayers through other people.

On days when we feel we have been pushed to our limit, we are reminded that we won’t be pushed beyond our faith. The old adage is, “man’s extremity is God’s opportunity.” We won’t discover just how much strength we do have until it is tested, refined, and tested again.

Often—perhaps usually—it is the difficult, demanding times of our lives that are the growth periods—the defining periods. They are the ones that take us from who we are now to who we are meant to be.