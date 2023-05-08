Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Following the catastrophic collapse of several homes in late April, Edge Homes is holding a mediation on Monday to reportedly work with homeowners.

The homes which slid down the hill were located in the Suncrest Subdivision in Draper, Utah. Following this disaster, many residents said they weren’t receiving answers from the building company.

Edge Homes released the following statement: “More analysis and data are necessary, but we are committed to finding the underlying cause of the problems to ensure they do not happen again. We do know that stability issues and structural concerns with these two homes existed even before this past winter began.”

Edge Homes also claimed they are working with owners of the homes to compensate for their relocation, housing expenses, and most of their inconvenience during this time.

Many residents expressed their frustration over not having answers from the building company, citing worries over the current safety and values of their homes. Some residents even claimed they wanted to get out of the subdivision.

“They’ve been horrible to us up till this point, but now we think they’re changing their story and they’re going to work with us more,” homeowner Eric Kamradt said. “So we’ll see, […] if we were treated fairly we would say that, but up till now we haven’t been.”