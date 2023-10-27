SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater celebrated its seventh anniversary this year.

It is now a cultural destination in the intermountain region, a release states, and is a vital community asset for Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said that in addition to its cultural contribution, “the Eccles Theater is a formidable economic driver in downtown Salt Lake City.”

“Since the theater reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic in October 2021, it has elevated the revitalization of our Downtown,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Eccles Theater, along with all other nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and their audiences within the Downtown SLC Cultural Core, reportedly generated $260,000,000 in economic activity in 2022, the release states.

According to Salt Lake County Deputy Mayor Erin Litvack, in addition to economic benefits since the pandemic, the Eccles Theater supported the revitalization of downtown Salt Lake City with new community arts and cultural events.

The Eccles Theater has reportedly partnered with The Blocks since 2021 to provide free programming to support Open Streets and Downtown activity during the summer. These events have increased public accessibility to quality arts experiences with more than 30 free public events.

Executive Director of the Downtown Alliance Dee Brewer said that this summer, The Blocks, Eccles Theater, and the Tin Angel Café at the Eccles presented a new series, “Stepping’ on Main” with great results.

“More than 3,500 people enjoyed 15 free Friday evening performances at the Eccles Theater,” Brewer said.