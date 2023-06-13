EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — The driver involved in a road rage crash that killed two people on Sunday, June 4, has been charged with felony manslaughter.

Peterson Drew Matheson, 30, of Eagle Mountain, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter (second degree felony), reckless driving (class B misdemeanor), following too close (infraction), and failure to stay in one lane (infraction).

The victims killed in the crash have been identified as Rodney Michal Salm, 48, of Salt Lake City, and Michaela Himmleberger, 47, of Holladay.

Deputies responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a serious crash on SR-73 near mile marker 30. Upon arriving at the scene, they learned that a 48-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, identified as Salm and Himmleberger, had died in the crash.

According to court documents, the incident began when a man driving a Ford F-150, identified as Matheson, began tailgating, or following too closely, a Nissan Maxima on SR-73.

The affidavit states that the driver of the Maxima had legally passed Matheson on a different road, and that the two then turned east on SR-73. At this point, Matheson allegedly tried to pass the Maxima as the lanes on SR-73 merged, but was unable to do so.

While heading east on SR-73, Matheson allegedly tailgated the Maxima, and eventually drove on the shoulder, pulling up to the right of the car.

At this point, authorities say Matheson rammed his truck into the Maxima. The driver of the Maxima then slowed down, and Matheson lost control of the F-150.

After losing control, Matheson’s truck reportedly spun to the left into westbound lanes and collided head-on with a Porsche 911. The two passengers in the Porsche, Salm and Himmleberger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office says the two killed were “completely uninvolved” in the road rage incident except at the point where Matheson lost control and crashed head-on into their car.

