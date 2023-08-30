EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — An Eagle Mountain man with previous DUI convictions — and a previous arrest for a DUI this morning — is accused of causing a five-car crash shortly after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Aug. 30.

James Ross Dumas, 40, allegedly drifted out of his eastbound lane on SR 73 between Mt. Airey and Vernham Ln. He allegedly crossed the median and then drove into oncoming traffic, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon. He allegedly struck four other cars.

Dumas has two prior DUI convictions from 2003 and 2004; aggravated assault and aggravated arson convictions from 2008 and a drug-related conviction also from 2008, according to Cannon.

Dumas had also been arrested earlier the same day for DUI just 12 hours earlier and faces charges for refusing a chemical test, domestic violence assault, and domestic violence criminal mischief in what appears to be an unrelated incident. He will also face additional charges from this afternoon’s crash.

Cannon said Dumas was booked into jail at around 3:29 a.m. and had bonded out by 6:45 a.m. before causing the crash at around 1 p.m.

It is unclear if any of the drivers or passengers of the other vehicles were injured in any way. Dumas was airlifted to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.