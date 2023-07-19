PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — One person was hospitalized after a dump truck overturned in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, July 19, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Around noon, a dump truck hauling dirt overturned while heading westbound on US-189 at mile marker 10.

The truck reportedly went off the road in a curve to the right, and the driver overcorrected back to the left, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver sustained “moderate to serious” injuries during the accident and was taken to the hospital. No other vehicles were involved.

Courtesy of UDOT

Courtesy of UDOT

Westbound lanes were closed while crews cleaned the dirt that spilled from the truck. Authorities say the truck has been removed and that one lane is now open on the highway.

Eastbound traffic was also affected in the incident, UHP stated.

No further information is available at this time.