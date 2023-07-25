MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A driver was arrested after he allegedly caused a four-car crash, sending three to the hospital.

Javier Rivero Rodriguez was arrested on Monday, July 24, on three counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, as well as improper lane change in an occupied lane, speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance, and never obtaining a driver’s license.

On July 23, around 6 p.m., Rodriguez was driving a Volkswagen traveling eastbound on 7200 S at a high speed when he struck a vehicle in a separate lane waiting to turn left. According to the charging document, this caused a four-vehicle accident.

When Midvale Police Department arrived at the scene, Rodriguez reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol. He was also allegedly slurring his speech and had a hard time keeping his balance while standing.

After conducting inventory on the Volkswagen Rodriguez was driving, the following was discovered: nine containers of Arnold Palmer 24 oz (five full, three empty, one half-full), Bud Light Seltzer 24 oz (full), and Press Pomegranate 16 oz (two full).

Rodriguez reportedly does not have a license to drive, and the vehicle he was driving did not have insurance. He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday.

Conditions for the three individuals taken to the hospital were not made available.