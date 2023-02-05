SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A drunk, wrong-way driver allegedly crashed in front of a Salt Lake City Police officer in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., while helping other officers on an unrelated nearby crash, one SLCPD officer saw a 2009 black Ford F-150 traveling northbound on Redwood Rd. at a high rate of speed.

When the driver reached 400 South Redwood Rd., he reportedly swerved into the southbound lanes.

The driver tried to correct his direction but ended up driving over a pole, a press release states. As the truck continued moving, the driver reportedly crossed the center median back into the northbound lanes.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Courtesy of SLCPD

Police say that ultimately, he lost control of the truck, went sideways over the sidewalk, and “nearly crashed down an embankment, with homes at the base.”

The officer responded and attempted a traffic stop, and as the officer arrived, the driver reportedly started backing up the truck and drove northbound before pulling over near 200 South Redwood Rd.

Upon contacting the driver, the officer “could smell an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver and his eyes appeared glossy and bloodshot,” the release states.

Officers believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He is now being processed for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic-related charges.

The driver’s name is not being released at this time, pending booking into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

No further information is currently available.