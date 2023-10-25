SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man suffered minor injuries Wednesday evening after his car slammed into a building in South Salt Lake.

Emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. at a commercial building near the intersection of Winslow Avenue and State Street.

Images taken at the scene show the business was at one point a Bad Ass Coffee Company location.



However, an officer with the South Salt Lake Police Department said the building had been vacant for a time.



Emergency crews respond after a car crashed into a business in South Salt Lake.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, was driving northbound on State Street when he crossed southbound, hit a pole, and rolled into into the front of building from the parking lot, causing damage to the building’s exterior.



Officials said the man suffered minor injuries and was in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.