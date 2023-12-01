SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 30-year-old man lost control of his SUV and slammed into two parked cars in Salt Lake City Thursday night, ending up in the front yard of a nearby home, according to Salt Lake City Police.

On Nov. 30, shortly before 11:10 p.m., SLCPD officers responded to a crash near 1500 South 800 East.

Police said the initial investigation shows the man was driving northbound on 800 East at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his SUV. The man reportedly then crashed into two parked cars, causing the SUV to roll.

Courtesy of SLCPD

“The SUV finally landed next to a home in the East Liberty Park Neighborhood with the driver trapped inside,” SLCPD said in a release.

Salt Lake City Fire personnel were able to rescue the driver from the car. He was then taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The total cost of the damage is still being calculated at this time. Charges will be screened with the Office of the Salt Lake City Prosecutor.

“Obey the speed limit. Wear your seatbelt. Eliminate all distractions,” SLCPD said.

No further information is available at this time.