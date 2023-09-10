DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after fleeing the scene of an injury accident, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Alexander Julian Lopez, 23, was arrested for the offenses of failure to remain at accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor; interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without ignition interlock system, a class B misdemeanor; interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; drive on suspended or revoked license, a class B misdemeanor; and failure to operate within a single lane, an infraction.

Just after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, Utah Highway Patrol responded to an accident northbound on I-15 near Burton Lane in Kaysville, according to the probable cause statement. When officers arrived, they said they were made known that the driver of the vehicle had left on foot.

A witness reportedly told officers the driver was a male wearing a white shirt and had a tattoo on his face and neck. Additionally, the witness told officers that the subject vehicle veered to the right and collided with a concrete barrier in the shoulder, injuring both passengers, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers reportedly located the suspect, identified as Lopez, by the Kaysville Ponds and saw him run into the bushes. After setting up containment, officers decided to clear the area to see if he would come back out of the bushes, according to the probable cause statement. UHP said the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter observed him leave his cover and he was taken into custody, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers reportedly transported Lopez to a nearby hospital and once he was cleared, he was booked into the Davis County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.