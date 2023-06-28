TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a crash in Taylorsville Wednesday afternoon, June 28, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

At around 1 p.m., a concrete pump truck was stopped on I-215 West at the on-ramp from 4700 S.

Authorities say troopers were on scene providing traffic control when an approaching GMC pickup truck slammed into the back of the pump truck.

The man driving the GMC pickup truck was killed in the accident and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Courtesy: Keaton Yoshinaga/KTVX

Courtesy: Keaton Yoshinaga/KTVX

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

The driver of the pump truck was not injured in the crash.

Lanes are closed at I-215 West at this time. Authorities say to expect the closure to last one to two hours.

