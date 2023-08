SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a South Salt Lake building on Friday, according to South Salt Lake Police.

Officials said a white minivan crashed through a building at 3300 South 300 West on August 18.

The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

No citation has been issued at this time.

This crash is currently under investigation.

No further information is available at this time.