MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A driver was hospitalized in Morgan County on Tuesday after their car crashed into the side of the rock formation.

Mountain Green Fire District said the crash happened “just hours” after the Morgan Fourth of July parade along I-84 through Weber Canyon just before the power plant. The car went off the road and crashed into the rock formation.

(Image courtesy of Mountain Green Fire District)

(Image courtesy of Mountain Green Fire District)

(Image courtesy of Mountain Green Fire District)

(Image courtesy of Mountain Green Fire District)

Crews from Mountain Green Fire District were assisted by South Weber Fire and Riverdale Heavy Rescue to cut the car open and allow for rescuers to safely pull the pinned driver out of the car.

While trapped in the car, the driver was treated by Ogden Medics before being transported to the hospital once removed. Mountain Green Fire District said the driver was the only one in the car and suffered “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities did not say what caused the car to leave the road.

The identity, including name, age and gender, of the driver has not been publically released.