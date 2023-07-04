SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A driver died and a passenger was critically injured on Monday, July 3 after a head-on collision with a tow truck along Highway 6 in Spanish Fork, according to police.

Spanish Fork Police Department Lt. Cory Slaymaker said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near 3350 East on Highway 6.

Witnesses told officials they saw a passenger car traveling westbound drift into oncoming traffic. On the left side of the center line, the passenger car collided head-on with a tow truck traveling eastbound in the area.

The driver of the passenger car, identified as a 36-year-old male, was reportedly thrown from his car and died on the scene. The second passenger, identified as the 35-year-old brother of the driver, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tow truck driver was uninjured in the crash. Lt. Slaymaker said the crash was under investigation.

Highway 6 was closed for several hours following the crash as crews documented the scene and cleaned up the area. According to UDOT Traffic, it has since reopened.

No other details have been provided at this time.