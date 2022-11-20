WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old man is dead and another seriously injured after a crash involving reckless driving in Woods Cross Friday, Nov. 18.

A Woods Cross Police Officer reportedly spotted a red car going “close to 100 mph with no headlights on” Friday night around 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle hit a curb and lost its back tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle, according to Woods Cross Police.

Courtesy of Woods Cross Police

Courtesy of Woods Cross Police

Courtesy of Woods Cross Police

Police say the car then hit another vehicle that was traveling southbound on 500 West 600 South.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the red car, an 18-year-old man, reportedly passed away at the hospital due to injuries from the accident.

Police say the driver of the other car was also hospitalized with serious injuries, but is said to be in stable condition at this time.

The Bountiful Police Dept. is the investigating agency in this incident.

No further information is currently available.