SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A driver was seriously hurt Monday evening, Nov. 6, when a pickup and a semi collided on SR-138.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the truck attempted to pass the semi and hit the truck’s cab.

The collision caused the pickup to roll several times, throwing the driver from the vehicle.

A medical helicopter flew the driver to a hospital for treatment. The driver was listed in critical condition.

The semi’s driver was not hurt.

Troopers said a section of SR-138 was closed for about 30 minutes as crews worked the scene.