Driver cooperating after fatal auto-pedestrian crash in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Lt. Jorgensen from the West Valley City Police Department.

The auto-pedestrian accident was coded as fatal, Lt. Jorgensen told ABC4.

Police: Suspect who ‘deliberately’ hit, killed bicyclist Sunday night booked into jail for murder

Officials received a call about the accident at 9:26 p.m. The incident occurred at 6425 W 3500 S. A vehicle was traveling eastbound on 3500 S and struck a pedestrian in the roadway, police say.

Officials say the pedestrian suffered significant injuries and was brought to the hospital. The driver showed no signs of impairment and is cooperating with police, according to Lt. Jorgensen.

The Major Accident Investigations Unit is looking into the incident. The victim’s name has not yet been released, police say.