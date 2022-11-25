OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday, Nov. 25, after he crashed into a Taco Bell drive-through window on 1670 West 12th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies from Weber County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene around 6: 45 a.m, according to the probable cause document. Witnesses told authorities that the driver, later identified as Troy Penman, 53, was slowly driving forward, then he slammed on the gas when his vehicle reached the curb and crashed into the drive-thru window.

Deputies noted in the affidavit that Penman smelled strongly of alcohol. His balance was poor, and his speech was slurred. He allegedly admitted to drinking two shots of vodka four hours earlier.

Penman agreed to participate in the field sobriety test, which he failed. Deputy Ashton Olsen said in the affidavit that it was “evident” to him that Penman was intoxicated. Olsen arrested Penman and took him to the Ogden Regional Hospital to have his blood drawn for testing.

Investigators later found the vehicle Penman was driving is listed on an active protective order. The order states that the vehicle belongs to an unidentified individual, making it a protected area which Penman was supposed to stay away from.

Penman is booked into the Weber County Correctional Facility. He is charged with violation of a protective order, a class A misdemeanor; driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor.