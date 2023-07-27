RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he threw a hatchet at another driver in a fit of road rage, according to police.

Tyler Lee High, 24, was allegedly part of a “verbal and physical” confrontation while on the road near 1400 West and 12600 South in Riverton. Police say another car cut in front of High, causing him to slow down.

High allegedly made unspecified hand gestures toward the other driver. When the two pulled up next to each other, the two began “exchanging words.” As tensions rose, both stopped in the middle of the road and got out of their cars to confront each other, according to court documents.

That’s when High allegedly threw a hatchet at the other driver. Police say the hatchet flew towards the victim and struck the pillar directly behind the driver’s door window.

“This act of throwing a hatchet towards the victim meets the elements of aggravated assault as this action was likely to cause serious bodily injury or death,” said the booking affidavit.

After throwing the hatchet, High got back into his car and left the scene. The victim made note of High’s license plate which police used to later find High at his home. Upon being confronted by police, High allegedly admitted to having thrown the hatchet, claiming that he was feeling threatened by the other driver.

According to police, a small video clip was provided to investigators showing both High and the victim “losing control of their emotions and anger.”

High was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. According to the booking affidavit, High is currently on probation for domestic violence related assault charges.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.