Drinking water warning issued for Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – The Mapleton City Boil Order Advisory continues to encourage residents within the area to consume water with appropriate action, as lab results remain pending, Saturday.

According to city, as of June 17, Mapleton residents were advised to follow a boil advisory after city officials were informed of Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria in the city’s water sources.

“During boil water advisories or boil water orders, you should boil all water used for drinking, preparing food, beverages, ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, or brushing teeth. Severely immunocompromised individuals should always boil their tap water for the purposes noted above,” informs the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

According to the Mapleton City Boil Order Advisory, until further notice, the city asks that residents do not drink or use the water for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let cool before using. Another option is using bottled water.

Boiling will kill bacteria in the water, making it safe to use.

City officials say bacterial contamination can sometimes occur in water spring sources, particularly in times of drought.

“We take your health and the quality of our drinking water very seriously,” they add.