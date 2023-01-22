SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — An immersive art museum has moved to a new location in Sandy for an exhibit that is five times larger than the last.

Dreamscapes is an immersive art museum committed to redefining the traditional idea of art while using sustainable materials in the process.

The exhibit claims to be Utah’s first environmentally sustainable immersive art attraction by using reclaimed materials that would otherwise be in the landfills. The project was dreamed up by the Utah Arts Alliance and designed by more than 100 artists and builders, according to the website.

This dreamlike exhibit has moved from Salt Lake City’s Gateway to The Shops at South Town Mall in Sandy. The website claims the new location is five times bigger and “infinitely dreamier” than the last.

