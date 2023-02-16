This file photo shows a Trader Joe’s sign on Oct. 18, 2013 in Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Utah will be getting its fourth Trader Joe’s location on Friday, March 3 on S. State St. in Draper.

The store will hold a ribbon cutting shortly before 8 a.m. that morning before being open for business from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The location will be directly off I-15.

Trader Joe’s officials stated in a press release that hiring is still ongoing for the location. Anyone interested in applying can visit the chain’s Careers page for more information.

Officials said the interior of the Draper location will feature artwork highlighting the Bear Canyon suspension bridge, Draper City park, and the bright Tree of Life.

Other Trader Joe’s locations in Utah include stores in Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Orem.

“As a neighborhood grocery store, every Trader Joe’s store donates 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a wide range of food banks and food recovery agencies, seven days a week,” stated the company’s release. “In 2022, the company donated more than $411 million worth of food & beverages to 1,385 non-profit partners in communities across the country.”

Trader Joe’s began in 1967 in the Los Angeles area and has since expanded to more than 540 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C.