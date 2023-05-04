DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A student at Juan Diego Catholic High School broke a state record for most soccer goals in a season, and the season isn’t even over yet.

Hauroa Morgant broke a 23-year-old record, last set in 1990, for most soccer goals in a season. Morgant has made 40 goals this season, and he’s still got a few games left.

Morgant is a senior at Juan Diego Catholic High School, located in Draper, Utah. It is affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City.

According to a press release, Morgant is up for the Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the State of Utah. His Head Coach, Joe Baca, described him as an “all-around incredibly kind and respectful young man.”

Hauroa Morgant, #9, and teammates competing in a high school soccer game, Courtesy of Juan Diego Catholic High School

Hauroa Morgant, Courtesy of Juan Diego Catholic High School

Hauroa Morgant, #9, and teammates competing in a high school soccer game, Courtesy of Juan Diego Catholic High School

Athletic Director Ted Bianco said it has been a joy to see what Morgant has accomplished so far this season. He also said he enjoys watching the entire team work together.

“It has been an honor to watch the 2023 Juan Diego Boys Soccer Team play because of their unselfishness on the field and how connected they are as a team,” Bianco said.

The next Juan Diego Boys Soccer playoff game will be on Saturday, May 6, at the Soaring Eagle Stadium at Juan Diego Catholic High School. The game will begin at 1 p.m. The high school is located at 300 11800 S, Draper, Utah.