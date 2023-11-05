DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Draper police are warning residents of an individual claiming to be a police officer and scamming people for their money, according to the Draper City Police Department on social media.

The caller will reportedly tell people they have an outstanding arrest warrant or fine they need to pay, directing them to an app to make the payments to.

The Draper City Police Department said this is a scam and that the caller is not aligned with the way the police department operates.

If you receive a call of this nature, police said to end the call as quickly as possible and to not share any personal information or make payments.

If you have made a payment in response to this type of call, call the Draper Police Department’s non-emergency number at 801-840-4000 to file a report.

You do not need to report receiving a call unless you have made a payment, police said.