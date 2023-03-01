DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Draper police have issued a public safety alert after a girl was approached by a group of strangers on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Officials are reportedly investigating an incident in which a Draper Park Middle School student said she was approached by a group of people in a vehicle who said her mother had sent them to pick her up.

Police say the group of people drove off when the student said she was calling her mother to confirm. Draper detectives are actively investigating the suspects and vehicle. They say they will provide an update when there is more.

Although the case was the first to be reported to Draper police, officials say it has come to their attention that there have been online discussions about something similar happening in the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those with firsthand knowledge of the incidents are encouraged to report them to the police department located at 1020 Pioneer Road.

“These concerns are coming up frequently enough that we feel it important to remind parents to have conversations with youth about being approached by strangers and how to respond,” Draper officials said.

Here are some tips police have provided to help students to stay safe:

Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Choose a code word between parents and children that is only known to them to verify the information.

Don’t take anything from strangers.

Trust your instincts, if you feel you are being followed or something is not right, seek help immediately.

Use the buddy system, and avoid walking anywhere alone.

Call 911 if you find yourself in a threatening situation. Suspicious activities can be reported to Draper’s non-emergency dispatch number at 801-840-4000.