DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Police dispelled rumors of an active shooter near a retail center in Draper today saying these rumors are false.

According to the Draper City Police Department, rumors were circulating that there was an active shooter near 1055 Draper Pkwy, likely due in part to police presence at the scene. Police clarified at 6:45 p.m. on social media that there was no shooter in the area, rather they were “responding to a person in crisis.”

Police asked the public to avoid the area regardless saying “It is a sensitive situation.” They also reminded the public not to share information that did not come from official sources to “prevent unnecessary panic.”

Comments on the post mentioned rifles and businesses surrounded by police. There is no further information on the incident at this time.