DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper Police are asking the public for any information relating to the mysterious boom that could be heard in Salt Lake County over the weekend.

The explosion reportedly happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, in the Draper area near Moab Way and Manila Drive. When officers responded, they were unable to find any initial evidence.

According to Draper Police, the ongoing investigation has ruled out any possibility of the explosion being caused by any space debris. Police are continuing to investigate the mysterious boom, saying it may have been man-made.

To help with the investigation, Draper Police are asking the public if they had seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the area of Traverse Mountains late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Residents near Steep Mountain Drive, Traverse Mountains, and the SunCrest areas of Draper and Lehi are encouraged to review any security camera footage around 1 a.m. when the explosion took place.

Anyone with information can contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case #23-6465.