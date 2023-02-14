DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A Draper man was charged on Feb. 9 for allegedly hijacking a UTA bus and possessing methamphetamine.

The accused, Maurice Shane Burris, 43, was charged with bus hijacking, a first-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, by the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake.

Burris had an initial hearing yesterday Feb. 13, where he was given the information on his charges and was appointed legal defenders to represent him. Burris will have a second hearing this Friday, Feb. 17.

On Feb 8 around 7:40 p.m., according to court documents, Burris boarded a bus at the West Valley Central bus loop in Salt Lake County. He then allegedly approached the bus driver, while he was driving, and accused him of being racist.

According to court documents, Burris then grabbed a fire extinguisher and held it above his head in a “swing position.” Burris allegedly told everyone to get off the bus. The driver pulled the bus over around 700 west, where he and the passengers exited.

Burris then allegedly threw the fire extinguisher back into the bus and walked away from the scene of the alleged crime. The bus driver and passengers re-boarded the bus and headed toward the Meadowbrook Trax Station.

In response to the alleged crime, a Utah Transit Police Department officer located Burris on 700 West. Burris allegedly denied any involvement. The officer then found approximately .9 grams of Methamphetamine on him.

Another Utah Transit Police Department officer observed video surveillance and said that at 7:42 p.m., Burris approached the bus driver with the fire extinguisher and demanded the bus be pulled over. Burris then, according to the officer, chased the bus driver with the fire extinguisher in hand.

This is not Burris’s first charge; he is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history. When he allegedly hijacked the bus, he was on parole or probation for aggravated robbery in Dec. 2022. According to police records, Burris pled guilty to the aggravated robbery, which occurred only 57 days after he was released on charges of a different crime.

The state held Burris without bail in Salt Lake County Jail.