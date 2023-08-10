Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — An update was provided by Draper City on Thursday, Aug. 10, giving more details on cleanup efforts after two homes collapsed and slid off a cliff back in the spring of 2023.

“Cleanup of debris in the canyon from the two homes that slid in April is underway,” remarks Draper City in a post made on Twitter. “The developer, Edge Homes, has hired the contractors and is responsible for cleanup costs.”

Along with the social media caption, the city shared a current image of the project, showing crews using excavation equipment to clear and stabilize the area.

Cleanup crews stabilizing the area where two homes collapsed and slid off a cliff in Draper, Utah (Courtesy of Draper City)

The incident itself occurred on the morning of April 22, 2023, near 2400 E. Springtime Road in Draper, where two homes had collapsed and plunged off a cliff onto Ann’s Trail below the site.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Families in these homes were evacuated several months prior by city officials after they were deemed “unfit for human habitation and occupancy due to dangerous conditions.”

Officials claimed the dangerous conditions were due to “earth shifting,” which caused the foundations to break and the homes to slide.

Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail were also reportedly closed to the public as a result of the damage.

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

Just last month, a Reddit user shared a photo of the wreckage, still unaddressed and resting at the bottom of the hill.

Soon after, ABC4 received a statement from EDGE Homes (developer and owner of the lots) on the status of the project:

“A few weeks ago, we notified residents about our plans for these lots… The first phase of this project involves stabilizing the hillside using soil nails and shotcrete in multiple tiers. Subsequently, we will backfill the project, effectively concealing the shotcrete. These two lots will be at grades that tie into the neighboring lots. At present, there are no established plans for the future use of this project.”

With today’s announcement by Draper City, it appears as though these plans are now well underway, with no word yet from either organization on what the development will become.

In a further update made today via Twitter on the efforts, Draper City remarks:

“Good progress is being made but a total remediation plan has not been finalized. That could happen sometime next week. Until the remediation plan is finalized, we do not have an estimate of when Ann’s and Clark’s trails will fully reopen but will continue to provide updates.”