DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Draper’s Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is inviting the public to witness one of its clouded leopards making a prediction for the 2023 Super Bowl winner on Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m.

The chosen clouded leopard will predict the winner by choosing between two cakes, each donning colors from either of the two competing teams — Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The cakes will be prepared by the leopard’s trainers and keepers using some of their favorite food.

The prediction will happen at the Aquarium’s Expedition Asia gallery.

The Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m. mountain time. The National Football League championship game will be played between the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Wild clouded leopards can usually be found in the Himalayan foothills, Southeast Asia and China, according to the Aquarium. These cats can grow to about 22 inches tall at the shoulder and four to six feet long. Their whiskers can detect movement within five nanometers, which is 2,000 times finer than the width of a human hair.

The population of clouded leopards is decreasing worldwide, causing the species to be categorized as “Vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The Aquarium points out that exploitation of the animal has been reported along both the Myanmar-Thailand border and the Myanmar-China border.