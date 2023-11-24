SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Highway Patrol says troopers responded to more than 100 crashes across the state after Thanksgiving winter storm brought snow to the valleys and canyons, leaving surfaces slick with slush and ice.

Cpl. Luis Silva Santisteban, a UHP spokesperson, said Friday that an estimated 106 crashes happened on Utah roads in the last 24 hours. None of the crashes, however, resulted in deaths or serious injuries.



“Obviously, being a holiday, there were a lot more people traveling,” Silva Santisteban said. “So, we had an uptick in traffic, in addition to the weather, it didn’t help contribute to the driving conditions.”

Before sunrise Friday, three people were brought to a hospital following a crash on Highway 30 near Garland in northern Utah. According to Silva Santisteban, two vehicles collided head-on on a patch of black ice.

A photograph of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on black ice in northern Utah on Nov. 24, 2023. (credit: Garland Fire Department)

First responders found two people pinned inside one of the vehicles, the Garland Fire Department said. The crash left Highway 30 closed in both directions until crews could de-ice the area.

Just before that crash, three other cars collided together on that same patch of black ice, Silva Santisteban said. None of those people were hurt.

Also Friday morning, UDOT said its crews responded to several crashes along the Wasatch Range, including one where a motorist rolled on an uphill lane near Wasatch Resort.

This photograph shows a vehicle involved in a rollover near Wasatch Resort on Nov. 24, 2023.

The winter storm that swirled over Utah dropped several inches of snow in the mountains overnight and left a thin blanket of wet snow along the Salt Lake Valley.

The system is still swirling over parts of eastern Utah, such as the San Rafael Swell, where a winter weather advisory was extended through 5 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service said drivers in that area should expect slick conditions, even along I-70. Forecasters estimated that roughly 4 inches of snow could fall in elevations above 5,000 feet.

This winter storm should serve as a reminder to motorists to drive slower in wintry conditions, Silva Santisteban said.



“Plan ahead. Look at the weather conditions,” he said. “Make sure your car is ready for the winter, and your tires are properly maintained and ready to be driving in the snow.”