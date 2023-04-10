SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting Monday, April 17, installation of a new “pop-up park” will begin in downtown Salt Lake City. The park will be a preview of a “greener downtown,” integrating city streets with a linear park network called the Green Loop.

The pop-up park will sit on 200 East between 300 South and 400 South. The middle of the street will open as a temporary park beginning May 1 until June 10. The four-lane road – two going both directions – will be reduced down to two lanes with the center of the road serving as the park.

The planned pop-up temporary park located on 200 East between Library Square and the Salt Lake City and County building (Image courtesy of Salt Lake City)

The center and turning lanes will be utilized for the park. According to the Salt Lake City Transportation Division, the pop-up park will feature 190 trees, seating areas, plazas, public art, and a badminton court.

There will also be a reserved space for food trucks to serve lunch on weekdays and a small stage for after-work concerts on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. On Saturday evenings the park will entertain crowds of all ages with live music, food trucks, and a beer garden for adults.

The pop-up park serves as a taste for the full Green Loop, which the City says will likely be developed over the next five to 10 years. The Green Loop project is part of Salt Lake City’s Downtown Plan adopted in 2016. In its current concept, the Green Loop would circle downtown Salt Lake City from North Temple to 900 South and 500 West to 200 East.

The 9-Line Trail and the transformation of 900 South serve as the first segment of the loop. The Salt Lake City Transportation Division said 200 East is beginning design in 2023 along with a closer conceptual look at the rest of the loop. The 200 East design process will reportedly be a year-long project that will evaluate space, considering options to integrate shared-use pathing for walking, bicycling, skating, scootering, skateboarding, strollers, and more.

Salt Lake City officials say the Green Loop could add up to 60 acres of green space into 5.5 miles of city streets while creating more trails and green space within the city.