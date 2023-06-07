SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The building that caught fire over the weekend and caused a neighboring building to evacuate is now being demolished, according to Salt Lake City Fire.

“The building that caught fire this week at 220 S 200 E Salt Lake City is being razed this morning,” the fire dept. said in a social media post.

Courtesy of American Red Cross

Courtesy of American Red Cross

Courtesy of American Red Cross

Courtesy of American Red Cross

Courtesy of American Red Cross

Courtesy of Tess Roundy

Courtesy of SLCPD

Multiple units of a neighboring apartment building were evacuated as the major fire occurred Saturday morning, June 3.

The fire reportedly happened in a vacant building located at 220 S 200 E. Crews arrived on scene and evacuated 55 units of the neighboring Randi Apartments to the north.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire personnel were on scene throughout the day, working to control the continued smoke and smoldering fire.

Crews closed off 200 E between 200 S and 300 S during the incident. The smoke was visible from most parts of the city.

No injuries have been reported at this time.