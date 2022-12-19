SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police after he allegedly drove recklessly through downtown and damaged “several cars.”

Police say the investigation started just after 8:30 a.m., when a patrol officer saw a gray car driving “recklessly and dangerously” near 600 South and 200 East in downtown Salt Lake City. The gray car reportedly ran a red light and began driving the wrong way on a one-way street near 500 South and 200 East.

According to SLCPD, the patrol officer attempted to pull the gray car over, but the driver continued to drive “in a reckless manner through downtown.” The officer reportedly turned off their lights and did not pursue the driver.

The driver, later identified as a 20-year-old man, allegedly crashed into a white SUV near 400 South and 500 East.

“The momentum from the crash pushed the white SUV into a red car which was near the intersection,” police said in a statement. “The impact of the crash disabled the suspect’s car, and he began running from the intersection.”

SLCPD officers were reportedly able to catch up to the suspect and take him into custody.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident and provided first-aid to those involved. The suspect was reportedly taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The two other drivers in the white SUV and red car reportedly had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police say an investigation into the incident is still ongoing. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

All charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.